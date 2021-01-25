Competitive Edge in 2021: Sharpen Your ‘People’ Focus

As you welcome the new year and modify your business strategies to achieve your goals and boost profitability, there are a few notable differentiators you should not overlook. They serve as a platform to build customer trust and confidence and work continually behind the scenes to provide positive implications and competitive advantages for your business in the new year.

One such differentiator comes from Steve Ferrante, CEO of Sale Away LLC/Pinnacle Performance Training and a longtime contributor to Tire Review, who emphasizes the importance of routinely delivering exceptional customer service so that your customers’ service experience is not only outstanding but memorable. His takeaway: In every case, the customer’s perception is your reality. If they feel they had a sub-standard customer experience, then the bottom line is that they did. With that in mind, he advises that everything your business does, and every decision you make, should be based on asking yourself, “How will this look from the customer’s point-of-view?” and “How will this make customers feel?

For more advice from Steve on related topics like workplace culture, training your team to use a true “sales process” when interacting with customers and measuring performance to boost results, take a look at his article “Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart” column.

Sharing a related example from another one of our industry’s high achievers, Jim Stocking of Park Tire Company, recently named the 2021 K&M Tire Top Shop winner, is a stickler for culture and how his employees are treated. He says that treating his team like family boosts employee morale and productivity, sharpens their focus and fosters a spirit of cooperation. When employees are happy and feel like they’re appreciated, they’re going to work harder to make the business more successful because they have a vested interest in it, he advises.