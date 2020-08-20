Connect with us
Tire-Dealer-Operations-Study

Business Operations

2020 Tire Review Dealer Study: Tire Dealer Operations

Tire Review explores the many business aspects of owning and operating a tire dealership.
Tire Review Staff

on

In this section of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we explore the many business aspects of owning and operating a tire dealership, including number of bays and techs, the owners’ role in the business, marketing group affiliations, how many technicians are ASE- and TIA-certified, and more.

This year, as tire dealers operated their business in the shadow of COVID-19, we shifted from asking our traditional lineup of questions to ones that centered on the impact of the pandemic on their businesses.

Click here to view the 2020 Dealer Study on Tire Dealer Operations in the August Tire Review digital edition.

Methodology: This survey was conducted between May 6 and June 2, 2020. There were 275 responses to the survey, which has a margin of error of 6% at a 95% confidence level.

