2019 Top Shop Award Nominations Are Open!

Now in its 13th year, Tire Review is once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats.

The Top Shop Awards program highlights independent tire dealers that best epitomize the key attributes and values of a highly successful business.

“The award shines the spotlight on the most successful businesses in our industry, especially the owners and team members who support that success,” says Tire Review Editor Patti Hoying. “We see our Top Shop Winners and Finalists as an inspiration for others in our industry.”

Top Shop Winners and Finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop section of Tire Review’s October issue. They will also receive prizes, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join the Top Shop winner’s circle at an exclusive Top Shop Summit in Nashville in September 2019.

Independent tire dealers in North America are eligible to enter the Top Shop contest. Dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer business here.

Initial entry period closes May 1, 2019.