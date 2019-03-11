TIA Opens Nominations for 2019 Tire Industry Hall of Fame

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has opened nominations for the 2019 Tire Industry Hall of Fame. The deadline for nominations is Monday, July 8, 2019. The nomination form is available at www.tireindustry.org/hall-fame.

The Hall of Fame is open to individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders. The Hall of Fame may be awarded posthumously.

Inductees are chosen based on the following criteria:

Contributions of new ideas;

Practices promoting the well-being of the tire industry

Contributions in civic, cultural, educational, or charitable endeavors will be considered, but are not a primary consideration as attributes for selection.

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Nov. 4 as part of TIA’s Tire Industry Honors Awards Ceremony, which takes place prior to the Global Tire Expo, powered by TIA, Nov. 5-8.

Questions regarding the Hall of Fame may be directed to LeAnn Taylor, TIA director of marketing, at [email protected].