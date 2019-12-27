2019 Newsmakers: Hankook Tire America

We are showcasing 2019 “Newsmakers” — companies that have made headlines in the past year with tire-related news about new technology, plant openings, marketing initiatives, dealer program updates, product launches and more — that made the list as determined by top engagement on tirereview.com. After a brief overview of each Newsmakers’ newsworthy item(s), you’ll find a company executive’s answer to this question: What can dealers expect from your company in 2020, highlighting key dealer-focused initiatives, programs and events?

News in 2019

Hankook Tire released the Dynapro AT2, a redesigned all-terrain tire manufactured at its flagship plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, as well as other facilities, that improved upon its predecessor AT-m with availability in even more sizes. It also launched the Dynapro MT2, its newest off-road tire. In addition, the company announced its 2019 Hankook Heroes program recognizing America’s veterans and giving them a chance to win a set of Hankook tires.

Hosung Suh, President:

“Hankook Tire is looking forward to adding several new products and sizes in 2020 across passenger car, light truck and commercial segments with exciting rollouts planned. In the light truck passenger segment, Hankook is launching additional sizes of the Dynapro MT2 tire designed for extreme off-road performance. Adding to the passenger product suite, Hankook plans to unveil two new tires to satisfy the growing GT segment as well as a new all-weather tire.

“As for commercial lines, Hankook will launch application-specific products, which includes expanding the E-3 (energy, economy and environment) Max Long Haul products and adding a wide base super single drive tire. Additionally, Hankook will release a Smart City AU04 optimized for urban transportation and city traffic. Continued facility constructions and urban developments in 2020 will look to strengthen and expand Hankook’s TBR network and growing American driver demand.

“One of Hankook’s key initiatives for 2020 is to further strengthen our relationships with our dealer partners, executed through high-touch dealer interactions, customer promotions and a new online platform. Hankook will create opportunities for dealers to interact with our products in real-time, such as driving events and training activities, so that they can experience and better understand the features and benefits of our expansive tire offerings. Hankook will also continue to offer consumers rebate promotions, which will help to drive sell-out and industry demand.

“Regarding 2020 commercial initiatives, Hankook is increasing the number of fleets in our National Account Program providing dealers with additional sales opportunities accomplished through enhancing our Emergency Road Service (ERS) Program, assisting upfront and scaling developments as well as network service opportunities and associated ERS services. Maintaining close relationships with dealer and distribution networks will help ensure shipping and logistic efficiencies among key product lines for all segments.”

