January 12, 2018

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

Zenises Group has announced that the company will now be accepting Bitcoin for all transitions both online and offline.

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

Zenises has been working to develop the technology at its newly launched technology center in Madrid and working with several experts in the Blockchain world.

“Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are the way forward in the world today,” said Harjeev Kandhari, CEO of Zenises. “We believe that being a customer-centric company we must move with the times and offer our customers more options than just fiat currency payments. Moreover, this lowers the cost of transactions for all parties involved and provides more value to our customers. We have already received our first payment in Bitcoin and all systems are go! We are now working on the platforms to accept other cryptocurrencies in the near future.”

