ZC Rubber Opens Second Retail Location in Thailand

ZC Rubber has opened its second Goodride Autospace store in Samut Sakhon province in Thailand. The 1600-square-meter store has six service and will not only sell Goodride tires but also provide express services including lubricant, brake, balancing and alignment.

The building of Autospace stores in Thailand is the first step for ZC Rubber to develop the service network in the global market, according to the company.

Autospace, starting in 2015, is the service brand of ZC Rubber in automotive aftermarket. Earlier this year, the company opened its first overseas Autospace store in Rayong, Thailand.