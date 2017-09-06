ZC Rubber Expands into Germany

Chinese tiremaker ZC Rubber has added another global branch of the organization – this one in Germany, Zhongce Europe GmbH (ZC Europe). The company says this office will focus on the expansion of the European market, especially with OE accounts, and help to improve market share with a local footprint and the ability to provide more services.

It is the fourth branch of ZC Rubber on the global market after Thailand, Brazil and America. ZC Rubber marks the establishing of ZC Europe as another significant milestone on its way of global expansion.

“Europe is one of the most important markets of ZC Rubber. With the building of ZC Europe, and according to the demand of local market as well as the development strategy, we [remain] deeply convinced that it offers a better [opportunity for increased] sales,” the company said.

ZC Europe is located in Germany, considered to be the main economic power in Europe. What’s more, it has the strictest standards regarding tires, which will be a benefit if a tire brand proved to be good in German market.

“We believe that Germany will be a good choice after comprehensive consideration and survey. It will provide more possibilities to the business based on the advantages of the country.”

ZC Europe will be moving ahead with plan for the expansion in local market.

“Rounding out the existing presence in the tire market, we will devote [our efforts] to improving the service capability, especially on the OE cooperation.”

ZC Rubber’s Westlake and Goodride tire brands are the main products for the company within the in the European market. The company says that Westlake is now popular in Europe, cooperating with many well-known companies including DSV and Schmitz Cargobull.

“In the near future, we are preparing to launch more new product series to meet market-oriented demands. ZC Rubber will try its best to differentiate from other Chinese competitors.”