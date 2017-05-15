ZC Rubber Builds Eco-friendly Materials R&D Center

ZC Rubber and the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology & Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, have built a new R&D center for rubber and environmentally-friendly materials.

The facility will focus on the development of rubber and materials for smart production, new energy, and green material, ZC Rubber said.

“We are pleased to cooperate with the 13 years developed Ningbo Institute, who has lots of experienced experts and also has significant achievements on the materials,”said President of ZC Rubber Shen Jinrong. “We devote to develop the new R&D center to be the international advanced tire materials research base to bring us new and special material to improve the tire performance to meet global customer’s demands.”

ZC Rubber has been focusing on developing environmentally friendly tires with innovative technology and high mileage, the company said. ZC Rubber also cooperates with Chinese universities and institutes including Tsinghua University, Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, and Qingdao University of Science and Technology.

“We will continue to cooperate with R&D institutes and universities to reinforce our core material technologies and develop highly competitive products to improve the market competitiveness around the global market. Intelligent and green tires will be our focus to fit with commitment ‘Safe & Value’ that our company always insist on,” adds Jinrong.