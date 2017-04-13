ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

ZC Rubber is adding a new production line at its Thailand factory to build industrial tires, including skid steer tires and pneumatic bias industrial forklift tires.

“The demand for industrial tires is increased in Southeast Asia based on the market research and we will produce targeting industrial products to meet customers’ demands. Furthermore, the advanced equipment in Thailand factory can result in a better quality for the products,” said Richard Li, marketing director of ZC Rubber.

Production is set to begin May 2017, allowing ZC Thailand to product tires for skid steers, telehandlers and backhoes. In the future, the company also plans to produce radial OTR tires and port tires at the Thailand facility.

“ZC Thailand will help further improve the company competitiveness on the market, by extension, can expand market share in the Southeast Asian regions, even the global market. We committed to supply SAFE and VALUE to worldwide customers and to be the most respected tire manufacturer in the world. ”