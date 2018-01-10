News/ZC Rubber
January 10, 2018

ZC Rubber America Names VP of Sales

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Alliance Tire Americas Announces Restructure, Names New President

Yokohama Names 4 New VPs and a Senior Director

ZC Rubber America Names VP of Sales

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa Adds Dash Cam

Continental in 'Early Stages' of Analyzing Organizational Structure

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Craige Mc Ferrin, Vice President of Sales for the ARISUN Brand of ZC America
ZC Rubber has appointed Craige Mc Ferrin as Vice President of Sales for the ARISUN Brand of ZC America

ZC Rubber has appointed Craige Mc Ferrin as Vice President of Sales for the ARISUN Brand of ZC America, a U.S subsidiary based in Walnut, California.

ARISUN, a ZC Rubber brand designed for the North American market, is a premium TBR & ST brand, offering SmartWayy verified TBR products.

Previously, Mc Ferrin served as East U.S Sales Manager with ZC America and was responsible for sales & growth of ARISUN Premium TBR manufacturing in China and Thailand. He has over 37 years of experience in commercial tire sales.

“Craige on his new position will be in charge of the expansion of Arisun in the U.S market and move ahead with plans for improving market share,” said Allen Chen, general manager of ZC America . “We expect to expand our market continuously in the U.S. together with Craige.”

ZC Rubber will continue to provide premium ARISUN tires to meet specific truck requirements in local markets. The brand’s new smart tire system will also later be pushed to offer life cycle service in local markets.

Show Full Article