ZC Rubber has appointed Craige Mc Ferrin as Vice President of Sales for the ARISUN Brand of ZC America, a U.S subsidiary based in Walnut, California.

ARISUN, a ZC Rubber brand designed for the North American market, is a premium TBR & ST brand, offering SmartWayy verified TBR products.

Previously, Mc Ferrin served as East U.S Sales Manager with ZC America and was responsible for sales & growth of ARISUN Premium TBR manufacturing in China and Thailand. He has over 37 years of experience in commercial tire sales.

“Craige on his new position will be in charge of the expansion of Arisun in the U.S market and move ahead with plans for improving market share,” said Allen Chen, general manager of ZC America . “We expect to expand our market continuously in the U.S. together with Craige.”

ZC Rubber will continue to provide premium ARISUN tires to meet specific truck requirements in local markets. The brand’s new smart tire system will also later be pushed to offer life cycle service in local markets.