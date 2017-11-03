Zafco Reintroduces Armstrong Brand

International tire distributor, Zafco, has announced that it is re-introducing the Armstrong Tire brand to the U.S. market.

During a formal gala celebration in Las Vegas, chief operating officer Carl Casalbore emphasized the company’s desire to prove the Armstrong brand to customers and partners. “We want to earn your business,” he said.

At launch, Armstrong will offer three products. Blu-Trac PC for passenger vehicles, Tru-Trac SU for SUVs, and Tru-Trac AT for 4X4 vehicles.

Armstrong, once among the largest and most successful tire brands in the U.S. market, has been idle for almost twenty years.

After Pirelli eliminated the Armstrong brand from their lineup in 2012, Zafco bought the brand’s licensing rights and has since been working to re-debut the brand in the United States.