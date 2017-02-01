News/Yokohama
February 1, 2017

YTC Upping Prices 7%

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Effective April 1, Yokohama Tire Corp. will increase prices by up to 7% on all of its tires sold in the U.S., including consumer, commercial and off-the-road.

“This pricing action is necessitated by the high cost of raw materials and freight expenses that have impacted us in 2016 and will continue to be a factor in the business,” said Rick Phillips, Yokohama Tire vice president of sales. “As always, Yokohama will continue to bring the best product to market at competitive prices.”

Some in-line adjustments across consumer, commercial and OTR lines will be determined within the month, the tiremaker shared.

