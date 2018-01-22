Yokohama Tire Corp. announced that its GEOLANDAR M/T G003 (size 33X12.50R15) is the spec tire of the 2018 TrophyLite R4 Series.

The tire is designed for off-roaders, outdoor enthusiasts and pick-up truck/SUV owners, Yokohama said in a press release. Its M/T model is the latest member of the GEOLANDAR line of light truck tires.

“The TrophyLite Series has grown tremendously over the years and it’s easy to see why. It’s an exciting desert racing series that’s designed to keep the cost of racing down so more people can do it,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “TrophyLite is an excellent fit for our GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires.”

The first TrophyLite R4 Series race this season, called the Best in the Desert (BITD), will take place Feb. 1-4 in Parker, Arizona.

Yokohama’s other off-road partnerships include being the title sponsor of the 2018 Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and the 2018 Yokohama Sonora Rally, as well as being the official tire of Horsepower Adventures. Yokohama is also sponsoring the GenRight Off Road Race Team in the 2018 Ultra4 series 4400 Class, and sponsored the SsangYong Motorsport team in the recent Dakar Rally. Yokohama is also the official spec tire of the 2018 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the 2018 Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, as well as the official tire of the 24 Hours of Lemons.