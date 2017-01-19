Yokohama Unveils 100th Anniversary Logo

The Yokohama Rubber Co. (YRC) has unveiled its new logo to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary in 2017.

YRC will include the logo on various items throughout 2017 to show the company’s pride in its 100-year history and appreciation of its customers and business partners around the world, YRC said.

Yokohama Rubber Co. was founded in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct. 13, 1917, as a domestic manufacturer of rubber products.

YRC officially celebrates 100 years on Oct. 13, 2017, and “plans to create a new vision to herald the start of a second 100 years of growth as a company that manufactures products that help to enrich the lives of people around the world.”

The anniversary logo features the five red lines affiliated with the Yokohama brand and the interlinked zeros in the number 100 represent the company’s intention to work together with business partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders to ensure the company continues to manufacture products that meet customer needs in the future 100 years, YRC said.