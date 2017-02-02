Yokohama Title Sponsor of America’s Largest Soccer Tournament

Yokohama Tire Corp. has signed a multi-year agreement with the Needham Soccer Club, becoming the Official Title Sponsor of the annual Memorial Day tournament in Needham, Mass.

The tournament will now be known as the Needham Memorial Day Tournament Driven by Yokohama.

“The partnership with a first-rate organization like the Needham Soccer Club is a good example of how Yokohama’s involvement in youth soccer in America continues to expand,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “The Needham Memorial Day Tournament, now in its 41st year, is one of the oldest and highest ranked Memorial Day Tournaments in the country. Last year’s event attracted 1,128 teams, making it the largest soccer tournament in North America.”

Holtschneider said the Needham sponsorship fits in perfectly with Yokohama’s roster of soccer activities.

The Needham Memorial Day Tournament Driven by Yokohama is the largest soccer tournament in North America and is a tournament for ages 11-19 years old. This year’s tournament is scheduled for set for May 26-29.