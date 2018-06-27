Yokohama Tires Returns to Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Adding to Yokohama Tire’s sports marketing spots, the tiremaker returned to the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the inaugural running of the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama. The company also took home a victory in the Time Attack 1 class.

Travis Pastrana took the win in the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport class on Yokohama’s Advan A052 street tires, while David Donohue captured the win in Time Attack 1 on Advan A005 racing slicks.

Pastrana’s “Race to the Clouds” victory clocked in at 10:33.897, which bested a field of seven other competitors in the new class. Yokohama partnered with Porsche Motorsport North America by providing the Advan A052 to all class competitors as well as technical and marketing support for the field.

Donohue, driving a 2017 Porsche GT3R, won the Time Attack 1 class in 9:37.152. His performance placed him 6th overall and gave him a new class record in the process.

“What a spectacular day of racing,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing. “The exciting, new Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport class was an instant classic. Congratulations to Porsche, Travis and all the competitors – they put on quite a show, as did David who set a record in the Time Attack 1 class! We’re honored to be part of the rich racing heritage of Pikes Peak and couldn’t be happier with our performance on the mountain today.”

The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama adds to an extensive list of North American-based motorsports activities both on- and off-road for Yokohama. This includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.