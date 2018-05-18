News/dealer programs
May 18, 2018

Yokohama Tire Takes Its Dealer Program on The Road

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Yokohama Tire Corporation is hitting the road in support of its dealers.

The tiremaker is going coast-to-coast with its 2018 experiential Ride and Drive Dealer Training Program. The multi-city tour, designed to educate Yokohama dealers on its tires while giving them firsthand product experience, begins May 22 in Anaheim, California.

“The annual ride and drive program is one of our most popular – and important – dealer activities,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “Over the years, it’s proven to be a significant tool to help our ongoing dealer education program because one of our primary objectives is to interact with our dealer network and help them sell more Yokohama tires. The driving experience definitely helps highlight specific benefits of Yokohama’s diverse product line, which they can then relate back to their customers.”

At the events, dealers will get a chance to test tires while driving modified BMW 228i coupes during the training program. The cars will come equipped with Yokohama’s soon-to-be-released Avid Ascend GT, along with the Advan A052, Advan Sport A/S and S.drive tires.

