January 19, 2018

Yokohama Sponsors ’24 Hours of Lemons’ Race Series

Yokohama Tire has announced that it will be the official tire of 24 Hours of Lemons, the madcap race series featuring cars that cost $500 or less (not including tires, of course, plus safety equipment, wheels, etc.).

Created by longtime auto journalist Jay Lamm in 2006, the just-for-fun 24 Hours of Lemons endurance road racing series features everything from stretch limos and junked Maseratis to sturdy Toyotas, beaten-down BMWs and Camaro-eating Mustangs. In short, anything goes.

“Even really bad cars deserve really good tires,” Lamm said. “Listen, Lemons racers need all of the help they can get, and I’m delighted that Yokohama is onboard and giving us some credibility.”

For more on the 24 Hours of Lemons 2018 schedule, click here.

