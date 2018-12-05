News/Commercial Tires
December 5, 2018

Yokohama Tire Recalling Select Commercial Tires

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Tire Recalling Select Commercial Tires

California Tire Dealer Luncheon Set for January

New All-Position On/Off Highway Retread from Bridgestone

Oriente Tire USA Taps Halldane as the Petlas Tire New Sales Director

Top Shop Tip: Lessons from Paul Zurcher

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

AME Introduces New Seized Wheel Solution for Tractor Trailers

Yokohama Tire Corporation (Yokohama) is recalling certain Yokohama RY023 tires, size 295/75R22.5 (14G), that have DOT date code 2318. The rubber compound may be incorrect, possibly resulting in the tread separating from the casing. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other than Passenger Cars.”

According to its website, Yokohama will “replace free of charge any tires subject to this recall with tires of comparable value. This replacement includes the cost of mounting and balancing the replacement tires. If a single tire needs to be replaced, Yokohama will allow both tires on a steer axle to be replaced with new Yokohama tires. In the case of a dual assembly, Yokohama will allow both tires in the dual assembly to be replaced with new Yokohama tires. If you choose to replace you tires subject to this recall with another manufacturer’s tires, instead of receiving Yokohama replacement tires, Yokohama will offer a pro-rated tread depth credit of the original purchase price.”

Yokohama has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the tires, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began November 28, 2018. Owners may contact Yokohama customer service at 1-800-722-9888

Show Full Article