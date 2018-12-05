Yokohama Tire Recalling Select Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation (Yokohama) is recalling certain Yokohama RY023 tires, size 295/75R22.5 (14G), that have DOT date code 2318. The rubber compound may be incorrect, possibly resulting in the tread separating from the casing. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other than Passenger Cars.”

According to its website, Yokohama will “replace free of charge any tires subject to this recall with tires of comparable value. This replacement includes the cost of mounting and balancing the replacement tires. If a single tire needs to be replaced, Yokohama will allow both tires on a steer axle to be replaced with new Yokohama tires. In the case of a dual assembly, Yokohama will allow both tires in the dual assembly to be replaced with new Yokohama tires. If you choose to replace you tires subject to this recall with another manufacturer’s tires, instead of receiving Yokohama replacement tires, Yokohama will offer a pro-rated tread depth credit of the original purchase price.”

Yokohama has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the tires, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began November 28, 2018. Owners may contact Yokohama customer service at 1-800-722-9888