November 2, 2018

Yokohama Tire Partners with Nitro Circus to Light Up SEMA Ignited

Yokohama Nitro Circus SEMA Ignited

Yokohama Tire and Nitro Circus are adding more heat to SEMA Ignited with a special, high-flying Nitro Circus Freestyle Motocross (FMX) show.

Set for Friday, SEMA Ignited – the official after-party of the massive automotive aftermarket trade-only SEMA Show – features custom cars, stars, food and music. It’s open to the public from 3-10 p.m. at the Platinum Lot (3150 Paradise Road) by the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“SEMA Ignited has become an excellent standalone consumer event,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing. “It brings the glitz and excitement of the SEMA Show to passionate car enthusiasts. We’re looking forward to bringing those attendees an exclusive, adrenaline-fueled Nitro Circus FMX performance.”

Nitro Circus is the leading action sports and entertainment brand and a Yokohama marketing partner. Yokohama is the exclusive tire of the 2018 Nitro Circus “You Got This” arena tour in the United States, as well as an official sponsor of the Nitro World Games action sports competition.

Briggs said enthusiasts can stop by the Yokohama display at SEMA Ignited, which will include a Porsche GT3 Cup racecar, a highly modified GenRight Jeep and the Subaru WRX STI from the Action Figures 2 movie, as well as the company’s lines of ultra-high performance and off-road/light truck tires.

For more details on SEMA Ignited, visit www.semaignited.com

