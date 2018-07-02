Yokohama Tire Adds New Size to 902L UWB Tire

Yokohama Tire’s max-mileage 902L ultra wide base (UWB) long-haul/regional drive tire is now available in a new size: 455/55R22.5.

“The SmartWay-verified 902L UWB delivers superior traction, as well as high-mileage,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire’s manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “Its unique tread design makes a real difference in extreme driving conditions.”

The 902L also comes in size 445/50R22.5. Benefits include:

Long, even wear is assured by the deep 27/32 tread depth that creates higher traction while providing extra-long treadlife. Plus, the optimal eight-rib block and sipe tread design contribute to enhanced lateral stability.

Enhanced fuel efficiency and traction are insured via the advanced rubber compound that lowers rolling resistance and reduces heat build-up. Also, the specially engineered small block and sipe combo reduce heel-toe wear to increase fuel economy and provide increased snow traction.

Significant increased retreadability is made possible by Yokohama’s advanced casing design, which is created specifically to reduce strain and prevent casing growth, allowing retread after retread.

More details on Yokohama’s commercial tires at www.Yokohamatruck.com.