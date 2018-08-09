Yokohama Terminates Technology Agreement with Kumho Tire

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has terminated its technology tie-ups with Kumho Tire Co., Inc., effective as of July 6, 2018.

Yokohama Rubber and Kumho Tire entered into a Master Technological Alliance Agreement on February 15, 2014, and entered into a Cooperative R&D Agreement as well as the License and Technology Exchange Agreement on May 31, 2014, with the goal of working together to develop the tire-related future technologies, including environmentally friendly tire technologies and new concept tires. The agreements were terminated due to the recent change in Kumho Tire’s controlling shareholders, Yokohama says.