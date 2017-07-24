Yokohama Rubber has extended its partnership with England’s Chelsea Football Club to be a jersey shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2017–2018 season.

The Yokohama Tires logo has been featured on the chest of jerseys for the past two seasons. These new jerseys will be worn during Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches and will feature the logo of the company’s new Alliance Tires brand on the left sleeve.

The Alliance Tire Group (ATG), an off-highway tire specialist that was acquired by Yokohama Rubber in July 2016, continues to expand its business in the markets for agricultural and construction machinery under the Alliance brand.

In July 2015, Yokohama Rubber entered into a five-year partnership agreement with Chelsea FC.