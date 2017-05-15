News/Yokohama Tire Corp.
May 15, 2017

Yokohama-Sponsored Chelsea FC Takes Home EPL Title

Yokohama Tire Corp.’s soccer partner Chelsea FC has once again won the English Premier League (EPL) championship.

This is the second time in three years the team has claimed the title, and the first title it’s captured under Yokohama, the Official Shirt Sponsor of Chelsea FC.

“Congratulations to Chelsea FC on another hard-fought championship season,” said Fred Koplin, Yokohama Tire Corp. (YTC) senior director of marketing and motorsports. “Yokohama aligned with Chelsea because they are an exciting global brand and winners. We are very proud to support the Blues and be part of the Chelsea family.”

“We’ve woven Chelsea into many of our marketing programs here in the U.S., including our involvement with U.S. Youth Soccer and the Yokohama Skills Challenge, as well as the upcoming Needham Soccer Tournament. Chelsea winning the EPL title again is icing on the cake,” adds Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing.

