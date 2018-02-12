The Yokohama Rubber Co., announced that its Advan racing tires were adopted as the control tire for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races, which will run through 2019.

Under the two-year contract, Yokohama will supply Advan A005 as the dry-surface tire and Advan A006 as the wet-surface tire for the races. The size of both tires supplied will be 250/660R18.

The tiremaker was named the new series’ sole tire supplier after its 12 consecutive years of support for the races. The 2018 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, formerly the FIA World Touring Car Championship, will take place over nine events with the first kicking off in Morocco from April 7-8.



The races have become popular around the world because of their low running costs and how close racegoers can get to the races.

Yokohama will also be supporting the TCR Europe, TCR UK, TCR Portugal, TCR Benelux, and TCR Middle East racing series.