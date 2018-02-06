News/India
Yokohama to Expand Passenger-Car Tire Production in India

Yokohama Rubber Co. has announced an expansion of production capacity of its passenger-car tire manufacturing and sales subsidiary in India—Yokohama India.

The expansion will boost Yokohama India’s annual production capacity from 700,000 to 1,530,000 tires, an increase of 830,000. With the growth in India’s automobile market driving strong sales of tires, the company decided to expand local production capacity to avoid capacity shortfalls over the medium term. The total planned investment will come to just over 60.4 million U.S dollars (3.8 billion rupees). Construction of the new facilities is expected to start in March this year, with production scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Yokohama Rubber established Yokohama India in April 2007 as a tire sales subsidiary.

