June 29, 2018

Yokohama Rubber Works to Eliminate Counterfeit Aluminum Wheels in China

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has completed its latest effort to eliminate counterfeit versions of the company’s aluminum wheels in China.

Yokohama Rubber filed a complaint and submitted information to the Foshan Public Security Bureau regarding a distributor of counterfeit sports car aluminum wheels imitating its Advan Racing wheels in Foshan City and Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China. The distributor was selling the counterfeit wheels via internet shopping sites and retail shops outside of the company’s official distribution channels, Yokohama said. Acting on the complaint and information provided by the company, the Foshan authorities seized over 900 counterfeit aluminum wheels on October 25 last year. On March 29  this year, Yokohama confirmed that the People’s Court of Foshan fined and sentenced the distributor of the counterfeit wheels to serve time in prison.

This is the second time that Yokohama Rubber has discovered and eliminated counterfeits of its “Advn Racing” wheels in China, the first being back in 2014.

