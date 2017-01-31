Yokohama Reorganizes Senior Management

The Yokohama Rubber Co. made changes to its senior management during a board meeting on Jan. 31. The changes are subject to approval on March 30, 2017, at a share holder meeting.

Changes to senior management at YRC include:

Promoted members of the board

– Hikomitsu Noji, vice chairman of the board, chairman of Alliance Tire Group

-Masataka Yamaishi, president and representative member of the board, head of corporate planning division

– Osamu Mikami, member of the board and senior managing officer, president of tire business, head of Japan Replacement Tire Sales & Marketing Division

– Shigeru Nakano, member of the board and managing officer, chief tire production officer, head of tire production division, head of tire production technology division

Newly appointed members and officers

– Masaki Noro, member of the board and managing officer, chief tire technical officer, head of consumer tire development division

– Yasushi Kikuchi, audit and supervisory board member

– Hitoshi Ikeda, officer, president of Yokohama Tire Japan Co. Ltd.

– Hiroyuki Hosoda, officer, president of Yokohama Industrial Products Japan Co. Ltd.

Retired members and officers

Yasushi Kikuchi, audit and supervisory board member

– Masayoshi Daio, advisor

– Toru Kobayashi, advisor

Change in member and officer responsibility

– Shigeo Komatsu, member of the board and managing officer, head of corporate administration division, head of global procurement division, in charge of corporate social responsibility division, president of Yokohama Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd.

– Yasuhiro Kurokawa, officer, president of Aichi Tire Industry Co. Ltd.

– Nakazawa, officer, head of Hiratsuka facility

– Hitoshi Kobayashi, officer, president of Yokohama Tire Philippines Inc.