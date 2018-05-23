News/National Tire Safety Week
May 23, 2018

Yokohama Releases 10 New Instructional Videos

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

CEAT Announces 7-Year Warranty on Ag Radials

Nexen Tire Wins International Design Awards

Air Lift Company Releases New LoadLifter 7500 XL

Yokohama Releases 10 New Instructional Videos

National Auto Parts Warehouse Appoints Director Of Strategic Operations

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Amazon, Sears Auto Centers Team Up for Ship-to-Store Tire Installations, Services

Yokohama Tire Corp. has announced a continuation of the company’s “Tire Tips” video series. The videos can be found on the company’s Facebook page.

The series, offered in conjunction with Tire Safety Week (May 21-28), feature Pat Keating, YTC’s senior manager of technical engineering, and include:

  • Choosing the Right Tire for Your SUV/CUV
  • Make Your Tires Last Longer
  • Why are Speed Ratings So Important?
  • On the Front or Rear?
  • Why You Should Rotate Your Tires
  • When is a Tire Repairable and When is it Not?
  • How to Check Tread Depth
  • How to Check Tire Inflation
  • Correct Speed and Load Ratings
  • Summer vs. Winter vs. All-Season

According to Alan Holtschneider, YTC’s director of marketing, the Tire Tips series, which began in 2010, was created to increase consumer awareness and educate the public about a wide variety of tire-related subjects. “We designed the Tire Tips videos to be short and entertaining,” he said. “The idea is to really help consumers understand just how important tires actually are, especially since they are the only part of a vehicle to touch the road.”

Show Full Article