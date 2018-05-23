Yokohama Releases 10 New Instructional Videos

Yokohama Tire Corp. has announced a continuation of the company’s “Tire Tips” video series. The videos can be found on the company’s Facebook page.

The series, offered in conjunction with Tire Safety Week (May 21-28), feature Pat Keating, YTC’s senior manager of technical engineering, and include:

Choosing the Right Tire for Your SUV/CUV

Make Your Tires Last Longer

Why are Speed Ratings So Important?

On the Front or Rear?

Why You Should Rotate Your Tires

When is a Tire Repairable and When is it Not?

How to Check Tread Depth

How to Check Tire Inflation

Correct Speed and Load Ratings

Summer vs. Winter vs. All-Season