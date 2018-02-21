Yokohama Tire has announced two new BluEarth trailer tires.

The BluEarth 109L and BluEarth 109L ultra wide base (UWB) SmartWay-verified tires are designed for fuel-efficiency and will be available in March in the US and Canada. The tires will be on display in the Yokohama booth (#2821) at the TMC show in Atlanta, March 5-8.

The BluEarth 109L will be available in sizes 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5, while the BluEarth 109L UWB will be available in 445/50R22.5. The 109L will be manufactured in Yokohama’s new plant in West Point, Mississippi.

“Fuel-efficiency is always top-of-mind for fleets and drivers,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire’s manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “Both the 109L and 109L UWB have Yokohama’s environmentally friendly BluEarth designation, which means they’ve been engineered for the utmost fuel savings and performance.”

Clauer described the 109L UWB as “Yokohama’s most fuel-efficient trailer tire… ever.”

Features of the 109L UWB tire include:

Fuel-saving performance, with one of the lowest rolling resistance coefficients (RRC) in the category;

Optimized tread pattern with seven circumferential grooves intended to improve fuel-efficiency;

Durable zero-degree belt to allow for a consistently stable footprint and better wear;

Improved traction with optimized sipes for better braking in inclemant weather;

Plus, the casing construction is so tough, the 109L UWB is backed by a six-year, three-retread warranty;

Benefits of the 109L include: