Yokohama Partners with US Youth Soccer

Yokohama Tire Corp. has entered a multi-year sponsorship deal with US Youth Soccer as the “Official Tire Sponsor of US Youth Soccer.”

As an official sponsor, Yokohama will have a sponsor page on US Youth Soccer’s website and be featured on online and print advertising in US Youth Soccer publications, social media posts on Facebook and Twitter, and branding at US Youth Soccer events.

Yokohama will also be the title sponsor of the Yokohama Skills Challenge, a nationwide tour that helps children develop core soccer skills through fun. The tiremaker will bring in Chelsea FC Foundation coaches to assist the program and coach player clinics in select markets.

“US Youth Soccer is the largest youth sports organization in the country and a remarkable group to partner with,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama Tire Corp.’s director of marketing. “Through soccer, they teach the value of teamwork to millions of children across the country. We’re glad to support them with opportunities like the Yokohama Skills Challenge, which will help keep kids active by developing fundamental soccer skills.”