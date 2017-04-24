News/Chelsea FC
Yokohama Opens ‘Chelsea FC Experience’ Contest to Youth Soccer Members

Yokohama Opens 'Chelsea FC Experience' Contest to Youth Soccer Members

In conjunction with US Youth Soccer, Yokohama Tire Corp. is running a contest to send 12 Yokohama Skills Challenge participants to England for a “Chelsea FC Experience.”

“The Yokohama Skills Challenge is part of US Youth Soccer’s nationwide tour and helps kids of all ages develop many core soccer skills in a fun way,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing.  “We’re also using it as a great opportunity for kids to get a chance to win an incredible trip to England for the Chelsea FC Experience. There are other great prizes, too, like Nike backpacks with Chelsea jerseys.”

The contest runs through June 3 and is open to US Youth Soccer members, ages 13-18. Ten winners will be chosen from the Yokohama Skills Challenge events across the U.S., including the Needham Memorial Day Tournament Driven by Yokohama, May 26-29. The other two winners will be chosen at random from entries made at www.usyouthsoccer.org/YTCPromotion/.

Twelve winners and a parent/guardian will win a trip to England to attend the Chelsea FC game at Stamford bridge, a Chelsea FC stadium tour, a Cobham visit (CFC training facility), as well as attend a training session with CFC coaches, meet the players and have a tourist experience of England.

Yokohama is the Official Tire Sponsor of US Youth Soccer and the Official Shirt Sponsor of Chelsea FC.

