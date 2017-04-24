Yokohama Opens ‘Chelsea FC Experience’ Contest to Youth Soccer Members

In conjunction with US Youth Soccer, Yokohama Tire Corp. is running a contest to send 12 Yokohama Skills Challenge participants to England for a “Chelsea FC Experience.”

“The Yokohama Skills Challenge is part of US Youth Soccer’s nationwide tour and helps kids of all ages develop many core soccer skills in a fun way,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing. “We’re also using it as a great opportunity for kids to get a chance to win an incredible trip to England for the Chelsea FC Experience. There are other great prizes, too, like Nike backpacks with Chelsea jerseys.”

The contest runs through June 3 and is open to US Youth Soccer members, ages 13-18. Ten winners will be chosen from the Yokohama Skills Challenge events across the U.S., including the Needham Memorial Day Tournament Driven by Yokohama, May 26-29. The other two winners will be chosen at random from entries made at www.usyouthsoccer.org/YTCPromotion/.

Twelve winners and a parent/guardian will win a trip to England to attend the Chelsea FC game at Stamford bridge, a Chelsea FC stadium tour, a Cobham visit (CFC training facility), as well as attend a training session with CFC coaches, meet the players and have a tourist experience of England.

Yokohama is the Official Tire Sponsor of US Youth Soccer and the Official Shirt Sponsor of Chelsea FC.