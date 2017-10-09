Yokohama Offering OTR Tires with Dual TRA Code Designation

Yokohama Tire Corp. is now offering five new OTR tires with dual TRA code designations to handle both loader and transport applications. The tires with the dual markings are the RB31, RT31/RT31+, RL31, RT41 and RL45. All will feature an E/L designation within the size on the sidewall.

“Dual service markings make a lot of sense because they allow the flexibility for one product to serve two separate service applications,” said Bruce Besancon, Yokohama Tire senior director of OTR sales.” That helps dealers consolidate inventory cost and space, and provides end users flexibility in multi-service, multi-equipment applications.

RB31: Features a tread pattern design with a non-directional block pattern that provides both abrasion resistance and excellent traction on soft, sandy surfaces. The radial tire is made for articulated dump trucks, scrapers and front-end loaders. Available in sizes 20.5R25 E/L3, 23.5R25 E/L3, 26.5R25 E/L3 and 29.5R25 E/L3.

RT31/RT31+: This radial tire for articulated dump trucks, dozers and front-end loaders, is puncture-resistant thanks to four steel belts, plus an advanced tread design, Yokohama said. Comes in sizes 20.5R25 E/L3, 23.5R25 E/L3 and 26.5R25 E/L3.

RL31: Runs in size 20.5R25 E/L3 and is specially designed for wheel loaders, dozers and articulated dump trucks to thrive in the most difficult mining and rocky surfaces.

RT41: Designed for articulated dump trucks, scrapers and front-end loaders, the RT41 provides both abrasion resistance and excellent traction on soft, rocky and gravel surfaces, thanks to a tread pattern design with non-directional block pattern, Yokohama said. It features four steel belts for puncture resistance, a two-ply nylon chafer for longer casing life and sturdy sidewall construction for long lasting tire life. Sizes: 23.5R25 E/L4, 26.5R25 E/L4 and 29.5R25 E/L4.

RL45: Designed for articulated dump trucks, scrapers and front-end loaders. The advanced tread composition provides improved wear, low-heat generation and cut-resistance, while the zigzag-shaped groove provides better traction on rock and gravel surfaces. Available in 26.5R25 E/L4 and 29.5R25 E/L4.