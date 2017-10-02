Yokohama Offering Fall Promo

Yokohama Tire Corp. is offering a fall rebate for consumers. Between now and Oct. 31, can once again earn a $50, $60 or $70 prepaid gift card on qualifying purchases as part of Yokohama’s “Autumn Escape” promotion.

“This is the fifth consecutive year we’ve run the popular Autumn Escape promotion,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing. “With the holidays right around the corner and everyone driving more, now’s a good time to get our terrific tires and get rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

Tires eligible for a $50 gift card include the Geolandar G055 and Geolandar R H/T G056. Tires eligible for a $60 include the Geolandar A/T G015, Geolandar i/T G072, iceGUARD iG20, iceGUARD iG51v, iceGUARD iG52c, BluEarth Winter V905, W.drive, W.drive V905 and W.drive WY01. The Geolandar M/T Goo3 is eligible for a $70 gift card.

For more information, visit www.Yokohamatire.com/AutumnEscape.