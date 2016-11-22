The Yokohama Rubber Co. will supply Avid S34 tires as original equipment for the new Subaru Impreza in North America.

According to the tiremaker, the all-season passenger car tire offers higher fuel efficiency while providing superior drivability and safety. The tires were developed to be environmentally friendly using technology from Yokohama’s BluEarth global tire brand and will come on the Impreza in size P225/40R18 88V.

The new Impreza launched in Japan on Oct. 25, and overseas launches are planned to follow.