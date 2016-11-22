Home News

by -

Print Print Email Email

The Yokohama Rubber Co. will supply Avid S34 tires as original equipment for the new Subaru Impreza in North America. subaruimpreza

According to the tiremaker, the all-season passenger car tire offers higher fuel efficiency while providing superior drivability and safety. The tires were developed to be environmentally friendly using technology from Yokohama’s BluEarth global tire brand and will come on the Impreza in size P225/40R18 88V.

The new Impreza launched in Japan on Oct. 25, and overseas launches are planned to follow.

The following two tabs change content below.
Tire Review Staff
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profile

Tire Review Staff

Staff Writers at Tire Review Magazine

Sign up for the Tire Review World Tire Report for daily news delivered to your inbox

  • TrueC0nservative

    In the U.S., the 18″ Yokohama tire is offered on only one of the four Impreza trim levels–the Sport trim. The other trims use 16″ Continental Procontact TX (base and Premium) and 17″ Firestone FT140 (Limited).

Similar articles

by -
News
Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, there will be no World Tire Report e-newsletter or any news updates – unless there...Read More

by -
2016 Editions
What is the American dream? There’s something about an election year that evokes such existential questions. Is it an innate desire to lead a better...Read More
© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.