Yokohama as OE on New Subaru WRX STI

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced that it has begun deliveries of its ADVAN Sport V105 tire for use as the original equipment on Subaru’s WRX STI, which was released on June 20 after a major redesign. The WRX STI will come equipped with 245/35R19 89W size tires in globally.

The ADVAN Sport V105 was developed for high-power premium cars and delivers excellent driving performance combined with superior comfort and safety characteristics, according to the company.

They went on to say that the WRX STI epitomizes the sporty performance of Subaru’s all-wheel drive vehicles, combining sports car performance with the practicality of a four-door sedan. The redesigned model’s new electronic control system and larger inner diameter tires enhance the car’s driving and safety performance.