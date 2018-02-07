Yokohama to be OE for BMW X3

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has announced that it will be supplying its ADVAN Sport V105 to be the OE tires for the new BMW X3.

The X3, which debuted in November 2017 in North America and will be released gradually in markets around the world, will come equipped with tires in one of two sizes—225/60R18 104W or 245/50R19 105W, the latter of which features Yokohama Rubber’s run-flat technology. This marks the first time that Yokohama Rubber has supplied tires as original equipment for a BMW model.

The ADVAN Sport V105, a high-performance tire developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium automobiles, was jointly developed with BMW and bear the German automaker’s star marking of approval on the tire sidewall. In addition to being selected as original equipment for the BMW Group, the ADVAN Sport V105 also comes factory-installed on topline high-performance models from other leading global automakers.