News
February 7, 2018

Yokohama to be OE for BMW X3

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Justin Chalk Appointed as VP, Product Management at ASA

Bridgestone Commits to Zero Deforestation Policy

Falken Wildpeak A/T3WA to be OE on 2019 Ram 1500

Milestar Patagonia M/T Expanded to F-Load Range

Yokohama to be OE for BMW X3

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

Two New Sizes for Conti Earthmover Tires

Top Shop Tip of the Week - Expanding Business, Giving Back

OSHA Issues $69,058 in Fines, Seven Citations to Goodyear

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has announced that it will be supplying its ADVAN Sport V105 to be the OE tires for the new BMW X3.

The X3, which debuted in November 2017 in North America and will be released gradually in markets around the world, will come equipped with tires in one of two sizes—225/60R18 104W or 245/50R19 105W, the latter of which features Yokohama Rubber’s run-flat technology. This marks the first time that Yokohama Rubber has supplied tires as original equipment for a BMW model.

The ADVAN Sport V105, a high-performance tire developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium automobiles, was jointly developed with BMW and bear the German automaker’s star marking of approval on the tire sidewall. In addition to being selected as original equipment for the BMW Group, the ADVAN Sport V105 also comes factory-installed on topline high-performance models from other leading global automakers.

Show Full Article