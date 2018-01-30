Yokohama Tire’s youth soccer program has scored another goal.

The tiremaker signed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Southern Soccer Academy (SSA), making it the exclusive title sponsor for all SSA’s Academy, Select, Recreational and 3-on-3 tournaments.

“The SSA Chelsea Classic Series Driven by Yokohama” will start in the spring and attracts more than 1,000 teams each year.

“SSA is really a perfect fit because Yokohama is the official shirt sponsor of reigning English Premier League champions Chelsea FC, and SSA is Chelsea’s football development partner in the U.S,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing.

Marietta, Georgia-based SSA is a not-for-profit organization that provides soccer training and league play for 3- to 19-year-old boys and girls of all skill levels in Atlanta, coastal Georgia and Savannah. The club’s membership boasts more than 8,000 players on 600-plus teams, making it one of the largest soccer clubs in the southeastern U.S.

“This is an exciting time for our club with our continued growth across Georgia,” said Simon Davey, SSA’s executive director. “We are thrilled to have partnered with such an innovative global organization like Yokohama Tire and look forward to a longstanding relationship.”

Yokohama’s other sports sponsorships include: Los Angeles Angels, Nitro Circus Live U.S. Tour, Nitro World Games, Spartan Race Series and the Needham Memorial Day Soccer Tournament Driven by Yokohama.