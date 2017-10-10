News/Forever Forest
October 10, 2017

Yokohama Mississippi Plants 2,000 New Trees

Yokohama Tire Corp’s Mississippi factory in West Point, Miss. recently held its first tree-planting ceremony as part of the “Yokohama Forever Forest” project. This year, more than 300 participants, consisting of employees and guests, planted more than 2,000 tree seedlings.

The Forever Forest project began in 2007 and is a long-term, global environmental initiative by YTMM’s parent, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (YRC).

“This is our first Forever Forest planting at YTMM,” said Tetsuya Kuze, president of YTMM, “I’m very pleased to see so many people help us in this important and beneficial effort. Forever Forest embodies our commitment to protecting the local area as well as the planet.”

Yokohama recently reached its Forever Forest goal of planting 500,000 trees worldwide to coincide with the company’s 100th anniversary this year.

The 16 types of trees planted are indigenous to the area and included Cherry Bark Oak, Red Mulberry, Water Oak and Black Cherry.

Dr. Kazue Fujiwara, a vegetation scientist and professor emeritus of Yokohama National University, led the tree planting.

