News/Geolander
February 20, 2018

Yokohama Geolandar OE on 2018 Ram 1500

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bridgestone Launches New Blizzak Tire for Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Trinseo To Display New Synthetic Rubber Solutions at Tire Technology Expo

Mitchell 1 Sweepstakes Offers Trip to Shop Management Workshop in San Diego

Yokohama Geolandar OE on 2018 Ram 1500

East Bay Tire Establishes Arizona Service Center

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

Top Shop Tip of the Week - Expanding Business, Giving Back

Two New Sizes for Conti Earthmover Tires

Hankook Named OEM for Audi RS 4 Avant

OSHA Issues $69,058 in Fines, Seven Citations to Goodyear

Geolander on Ram 1500
Yokohama’s Geolandar A/T G015 is the OE on Ram 1500.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced today that its Geolandar A/T G015 tire has been adopted as original equipment on FCA US LLC’s 2018 Ram 1500 full-size pickup trucks.

The truck will have Geolandar A/T G015 tires in LT265/70R17 121/118S size. Ram 1500 is available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire designed especially for use in SUVs and pickup trucks. It provides durability in off-road conditions and features a stylish yet strong design for SUVs and pickup trucks.

Geolandar is YOKOHAMA’s global tire brand for SUVs and pickup trucks. In addition to the Ram 1500, Geolandar tires are also OE on a number of 4×4 vehicles and premium SUVs, including the Jeep Compass and Jeep Cherokee.

Show Full Article