The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced that its Geolandar A/T G015 tire has been adopted as original equipment on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s 2018 Ram 1500 full-size pickup trucks.

The truck will have Geolandar A/T G015 tires in LT265/70R17 121/118S size. The Ram 1500 is available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Geolandar A/T G015 is an all-terrain tire designed especially for use in SUVs and pickup trucks. It provides durability in off-road conditions and features a stylish yet strong design for SUVs and pickup trucks.

Geolandar is Yokohama’s global tire brand for SUVs and pickup trucks. In addition to the Ram 1500, Geolandar tires are also OE on a number of 4×4 vehicles and premium SUVs, including the Jeep Compass and Jeep Cherokee.