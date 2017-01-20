Yokohama Donates Bicycles to Orange County Boys & Girls Club 

During its recent national sales meeting in Newport Beach, Calif., Yokohama Tire Corp. surprised its attendees by donating bicycles to Orange County’s Boys & Girls Club that were assembled by Yokohama’s executives, sales teams and corporate employees.

Yokohama had 12 teams assemble the 20-inch Huffy bikes during a team-building exercise at the end of the four-day event. The teams were then awarded points and medals based on their sales presentations to a panel, not knowing that the bikes were going to be donated.

The children of the Boys & Girls Club also made a surprise visit to the event to receive their bikes in person, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies.

“It was really an emotional moment for everyone,” said Shinichi Takimoto, president of Yokohama Tire Corp. “A new bike means a lot to kids, including a newfound sense of freedom. These children from the Boys and Girls Club never had one before so it was very impactful for Yokohama to see them get their very first bicycle. The kids loved the fact that they got to meet the builders and will always associate them with their new bike.”