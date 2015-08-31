News/Avid S34
Yokohama Avid S34 on New Mazda CX-3

Avid S34 (Tire is larger than Mazda CX-3 size and wheel shown is not original equipment）
Yokohama Rubber Co.’s Avid S34 tires will come factory-equipped on the new Mazda CX-3 compact crossover SUV sold in the North American market.

The Avid S34 uses technology from the company’s BluEarth global tire brand that produces environmentally and socially friendly all-season passenger tires, the tiremaker said. The tire also provides higher fuel efficiency.

The new CX-3 features Mazda’s Skyactiv Technology and Kodo-Soul of Motion design.

The tiremaker said it is pursuing further tire development with BluEarth technology and the tires will be adopted as original equipment on new model eco-cars and hybrid vehicles.

