Yokohama Avid S34 on New Mazda CX-3

Yokohama Rubber Co.’s Avid S34 tires will come factory-equipped on the new Mazda CX-3 compact crossover SUV sold in the North American market.

The Avid S34 uses technology from the company’s BluEarth global tire brand that produces environmentally and socially friendly all-season passenger tires, the tiremaker said. The tire also provides higher fuel efficiency.

The new CX-3 features Mazda’s Skyactiv Technology and Kodo-Soul of Motion design.

The tiremaker said it is pursuing further tire development with BluEarth technology and the tires will be adopted as original equipment on new model eco-cars and hybrid vehicles.