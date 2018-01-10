Yokohama Announces GenRight Racing Sponsorship

Yokohama has announced that the company is teaming up with GenRight Off Road to compete in the 2018 Ultra4 series. California-based GenRight, makers of innovative Jeep parts and accessories, will compete on GEOLANDAR M/T R-Spec tires, which are off-road versions of Yokohama’s new GEOLANDAR M/T G003, in the Ultra4 Racing 4400 Unlimited Class.

Driver Jordan Pellegrino, who is stepping up in class after many successful years in the Ultra4 Stock Mod Class, will take over racing duties for his dad – GenRight’s President Tony Pellegrino – and make his Ultra4 Racing 4400 Unlimited Class debut in the first race of the season: King of Hammers, Feb. 2-10 in Johnson Valley, California.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with GenRight Off Road and the upcoming Ultra4 Racing season,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “From top to bottom, GenRight’s a special company to work with. Jordan’s an exceptional young driver and we’re excited to see what he can do with the #98 car as he moves up to the big leagues.”

Tony Pellegrino, who founded GenRight Off Road in 2006, said he was excited to have Yokohama on board.

“They have an impressive off-road racing heritage and will certainly help us throughout the season with their strong GEOLANDAR tires,” he said.

Yokohama is also planning to partner with GenRight at Jeep enthusiast events to be held across the country to promote GEOLANDAR M/T G003 and other GEOLANDAR tires. Visit https://ultra4racing.com/2018-ultra4-race-schedule for the 2018 Ultra4 schedule.