January 4, 2018

Yokahama Announces Three Leadership Changes

Promotions at Yokohama (left to right): Hideto Katsuragawa, Chairman, YTC; Shinichi Takimoto, CEO, YTC, Yokohama Tire Canada, Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. ; Jeff Barna, President, YTC.

Yokahama Tire Corporation announced three corporate leadership changes starting this year.

Hideto Katsuragawa, the corporation’s North American president and CEO, was named chairman of the tire company. Katsuragawa will remain in his role overseeing the corporation’s North American operations.

Jeff Barna, its current COO, was named its new president and will oversee the company’s OE sales, export sales and human resource functions. His current responsibilities include oversight of sales, marketing, product management, supply chain/logistics, project management and business analytics.

Shinichi Takimoto, also a Yokohama corporate officer, was named CEO of Yokohama Tire Canada and Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (YTMX).