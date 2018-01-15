News/Yang Leadership Conference
January 15, 2018

Registration Open for YANG Leadership Conference 2018

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Registration for the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) Leadership Conference 2018 is now open.

The conference, from May 11-12 this year, will provide the opportunity for young professionals in the auto industry to enhance leadership skills, sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and develop new relationships with peers.

The YANG Leadership Conference, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis this year,  takes place in conjunction with the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days to provide attendees the opportunity to participate and learn from Auto Care Association’s volunteer executive committee meetings.

Giving this year’s keynote address is Michael Hoffman of Igniting Performance. Other speakers include Babcox Media’s Amy Antenora, Editor of aftermarketNews.com, who will discuss the state of the industry, and Jim Dykstra, CEO of Dytech Auto Group, who will speak on future auto industry issues and trends.

