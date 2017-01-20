YANG Hosting Second Annual Leadership Conference in May

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) of the Auto Care Association is hosting the 2017 YANG Leadership Conference at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, May 5-6.

The conference is designed for auto care professionals under the age of 40 and will provide seven hours of education to enhance leadership skills, sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and develop relationships with peers, YANG said.

“The YANG Leadership Conference is a chance for the next generation of our industry to hear from major industry experts and absorb new content to help them excel in their current and future roles,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association.

Highlights of the conference include:

“Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.” with Bill Hanvey, Auto Care Association

“The Core Values of Leadership” with John Washbish, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

“Five Trends” with Mark Seng, IHS Markit

“2017 Update and Outlook” with Nathan Shipley, NPD Group

“The Value of Networking and Finding Your Professional Mentor Panel Discussion” with: Ted Hughes, Mahle Aftermarket; Jon Owens, AutoMD; and Tammy (Chaffee) Tecklenburg, Spectrum Brands – Global Auto Care

The conference will take place in conjunction with the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days and attendees are eligible to receive CEU credits toward their AAP/MAAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket.

Registration for the conference is $550 for Auto Care Association members and $750 for non-members. Registration includes all meals and an evening excursion on May 5.

Registration will close April 1, and only YANG members can attend.

To register or receive more information, visit http://bit.ly/Leadership17.