January 26, 2017

YANG, AWDA Awarding 10 Scholarships to Spring Leadership Days

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) and the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) will be awarding 10 young professionals in the auto care industry scholarships to attend the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days through its Next Step Program.

“As young people become more connected and involved in the industry, they are more likely to build long-lasting careers in auto care,” says Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Future involvement and leadership are the ultimate goals of the Next Step Program.”

Scholarship winners will be awarded up to $1,100 to offset most expenses for travel and accommodations to, from and during the event. Additionally, most meals are included.

The Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days will take place May 3-5 at the Grand Hyatt Regency, San Antonio, Texas.  The event will give participants the chance to attend committee meetings and network with veteran industry leaders.

Scholarship applicants must be member of YANG and employed by a member company of the Auto Care Association. For more information or to fill out an official application, click here. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2017.

