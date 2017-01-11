Wycoff Named New Mickey Thompson Head

Dominick Wycoff, former vice president of business development for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, has been named the company’s new president, effective Jan. 1.

Wycoff succeeds Chris Barbara, who is moving to Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. as director of dealer channel sales. Barbara has been president of Mickey Thompson for the past four years.

In his new role, Wycoff will be responsible for leading and executing Mickey Thompson’s strategic plan to profitably grow the business, the tiremaker said.

“Dominick has consistently contributed to the growth of our premium brands and has been a tremendously effective leader,” said Phil Kortokrax, chairman of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “We are excited to have him at the helm, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the success of the Mickey Thompson brand.”

Wycoff his been in the automotive industry for almost 20. Prior to joining Mickey Thompson, he spent 17 years at Terry’s Tire Town in different leadership positions such as regional general manager and vice president of market development. Wycoff has a bachelor’s degree from Marietta College in Ohio.